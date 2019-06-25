Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Job Corps has job openings

Jobs are available at the Earl C. Clements Job Corps Center in Madisonville.

A number of opportunities exist for employment in the form of full- and part-time jobs. Substitute positions also are available.

To learn more, visit the Earl C. Clements Job Corps Center's website at 222.mtcjobs.com.


