Job Corps has job openings

Four dead in crash; Marion couple will be okay A Marion couple was injured in a two-car, quadruple fatality on Saturday on Ky. 109 North in Wheatcroft in Webster County. Charles Barr...

Rescue crews looking for possible drowning victim Rescue squads and emergency responders from Crittenden and Livingston counties and other agencies have been searching the Ohio River sin...

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Dog owner arrested Tabor UPDATE : Thursday June 20 The court reduced Tabor's bond to 10 percent of $5,000 and he made bond today. He will appear for ...

Highway 70 blocked in Frances UPDATE : Highway 70 is now open thanks to some of the neighbors. Original Post A large tree was blown down by high winds about 5:20pm t...