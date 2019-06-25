YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Job Corps has job openings
Jobs are available at the Earl C. Clements Job Corps Center in Madisonville.
A number of opportunities exist for employment in the form of full- and part-time jobs. Substitute positions also are available.
To learn more, visit the Earl C. Clements Job Corps Center's website at 222.mtcjobs.com.
