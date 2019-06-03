Monday, June 3, 2019

Keller paces track and field team

Crittenden County sophomore Kate Keller paced the track and field team with a top five finish at the Kentucky State Finals Track and Field Meet at Lexington late last week.

The Rockets had other individuals or relay squads to place in various slots from 11th to 23rd at the Class A championships.

See this week’s printed edition of The Crittenden Press for all the details.

Posted by at