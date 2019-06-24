Rare antiques, historic home to auction Saturday

Selling will be numerous family heirlooms, antiques, collectibles and personal effects belonging to the lifelong Crittenden County resident and author, who died at age 100 earlier this year. Also selling will be her historic 3-bedroom, 3-bath home which is located on Main Street in Marion in an area known in an earlier era as Silk Stocking Row.
The auction begins at 9am and will feature rare antiques, fine china, artwork and much more. The real estate will sell at 10am. Remember, the auction is held offsite at Fohs Hall, a civic auditorium two blocks from Marion's court square.
An early showing of the real estate is available, and more photos and information can be found on the auctioneer's website. Click Here to Go to the Auction Brochure.