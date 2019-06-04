YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Relay Lined up for Friday's Annual Event at Park
The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life will be held Friday at Marion-Crittenden County Park, its home for the last several years. The event has at times been held downtown, at Rocket Arena and at the National Guard Armory over the last 22 summers. It’s fundraising has been consistent yet mixed during the last two decades. In the early years, the local effort reached near $100,000 at times and included as many as 1,500 participants. Last year, Relay raised $29,000. The money goes to benefit cancer research.
Natalie Parish has been chairperson of the event for the past eight years. She says this will be her last. Parish hopes her tenure goes out with a bang. She expects about a dozen teams to join the festivities, which begin at 6 p.m.
“If you’re not part of a team, you can still come out and participate, enjoy the event and support this worthy cause,” Parish said.
Cancer survivors are encouraged to be part of the opening ceremonies. Lineup for the Survivor Lap, a walk around the park’s track, will begin at 5:30 p.m. All of those participating in the Survivor Lap will receive a T-shirt and medal.
In its beginnings, Relay was billed as a walk-a-thon and participants... (to read more, see last week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press).
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 6/04/2019 08:15:00 AM