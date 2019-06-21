Rescue crews looking for possible drowning victim

Four of the five were rescued, but one is still missing.
The incident happened on the river between Rosiclaire, Ill., and Carrsville, Ky.
An airplane equipped with a thermal sensor searched the area last night and watercraft with sonar technology is there now sweeping the river.
Billy Arflack, Emergency Management director for Crittenden County, said local deputies and rescue squad crews searched along the Kentucky shore through the night. Because the river is elevated right now and backwater is creeping into low-lying areas, the search is being made more difficult.
Arflack said the victim is believed to be a male from southern Illinois and to be about 30 years old.
An airplane equipped with a thermal sensor searched the area last night and watercraft with sonar technology is there now sweeping the river.
Billy Arflack, Emergency Management director for Crittenden County, said local deputies and rescue squad crews searched along the Kentucky shore through the night. Because the river is elevated right now and backwater is creeping into low-lying areas, the search is being made more difficult.
Arflack said the victim is believed to be a male from southern Illinois and to be about 30 years old.
The Press will continue to follow this situation and provide updates as soon as possible.