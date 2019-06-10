YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, June 10, 2019
School buys more West Bellville Street frontage
The school district will pay $10,000 to James and Amanda Belt for their home, which will subsequently be razed.
The home and 0.34-acre lot is valued at $12,000, according to the Crittenden County PVA’s online database.
Two years ago, the school district purchased 2.38 acres from the estate of Don Hodge for its initial West Bellville Street frontage. The parcels adjoin the joint middle and high school campus, including Rocket Arena, Rocket Stadium, the bus garage and central office. It creates an additional option for entry and exit from the campuses.
