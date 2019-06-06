YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, June 6, 2019
Work begins next week on new state highway garage
According to Keith Todd, spokesman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KyTC), the contractor for the $1.85 million facility in Industrial Park North plans to begin construction as early as Monday. The target completion date is Jan. 15, 2020, but it could take additional weeks to make the building fully operational with phone lines, data services and other necessities.
"Even though the building is expected to be completed, it may be a couple of months beyond that to get all the services online," Todd said.
Once built, the highway crew and equipment that cares for Crittenden County’s 184 miles of state highways will move from its current facility on Old Salem Road. In a land swap, Crittenden County Schools will pay $60,000 for the current KyTC property to Crittenden County Economic Development Corp., which offered the acreage in its industrial park to the state for its new highway garage.
Crittenden County School District has a contract to buy the current highway garage property on Old Salem Road, which is next to the high school campus.
