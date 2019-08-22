CCHS, CCMS on "soft lockdown"

UPDATE
The lockout was lifted 1:30 p.m., and the school district released the following statement:
"The soft lockout at the middle and high school campus is now lifted. We appreciate everyone's understanding that when any situation like this occurs – no matter how minor – your children's safety and security are our top priorities. In a minor situation such as today's event, details of such situations are kept confidential in order to ensure proper protocols are followed and students and staff are safe.
"To further explain, there is distinct difference between a lockout and a lockdown. A lockout is called during a minor situation that requires heightened awareness. The school day continues as normal, but with increased attention to safety. A lockdown, on the other hand, is called to protect students from danger inside their school. All normal activities are immediately halted.
"We understand that in situations like these, our parents and the community, in general, may be concerned and eager for news. We thank you, however, for your patience and trust in us as we work together with our school resource officer and local law enforcement to keep Crittenden County Schools – and all of our students and staff – safe."
ORIGINAL POST
Crittenden County Middle and High schools were placed on "soft lockdown" within the last hour. Superintendent Vince Clark said the lockout became necessary due to an upset parent trying to enter the school. The parent was not allowed into the school, and as a precautionary measure, the lockout was enacted to prevent the parent from trying to enter at a later time. During a lockout, it is business as usual inside the school for students and staff. School Resource Officer John Shofner is on scene to oversee the situation.