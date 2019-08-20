YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Courthouse open as storm, heat shelter
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory due to expected heat index values today.
Billy Arflack, assistant director of the Crittenden County Emergency Management, said the courthouse will available for anyone who needs a cool place of respite.
In addition to hot, humid weather, Arflack said the courthouse basement is a good shelter in case of strong storms, which are expected this evening.
It will be open from 4:30pm this afternoon until 7:30am in the morning.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 8/20/2019 10:08:00 AM