Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Courthouse open as storm, heat shelter

Crittenden County Courthouse will open this afternoon and overnight as a shelter from the weather, whether that be storms or heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory due to expected heat index values today.

Billy Arflack, assistant director of the Crittenden County Emergency Management, said the courthouse will available for anyone who needs a cool place of respite.

In addition to hot, humid weather, Arflack said the courthouse basement is a good shelter in case of strong storms, which are expected this evening.

It will be open from 4:30pm this afternoon until 7:30am in the morning.


