Crittenden produces four Governor Scholars

Selected from Crittenden County were Hannah Bell, Ellie McGowan, Kirsten Deboe and Shelby Brown, all of whom will be seniors at CCHS this fall. Four participants is the most from Crittenden County in a given summer since the program began in 1983.
The highly competitive summer residential program for outstanding high school students in Kentucky requires an application similar to that of a college entrance application, and students are selected based on their academic achievement, school honors and participation, a writing entry and teacher and community recommendations.
McGowan and Bell were placed at Bellarmine, with Deboe at Center and Brown and Morehead.
GSP participants are rewarded with scholarships and/or admissions perks, which vary by school. Murray State University, for example, offers free tuition to Governor Scholar participants, whereas Bellarmine University gives students