Thursday, August 29, 2019
Fleas closing Crittenden Courthouse today
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said office workers, primarily on the north end of the building, have been suffering bites for a couple of weeks, but the employees were not exactly sure what the culprit was until a flea was identified this week.
Tom Langston of Orkin (pictured) was planning to spray and "bomb" the courthouse to kill the fleas.
Newcom said he would not characterize the problem as an infestation, but it had become problematic and in order to prevent a greater issue, he decided to close the courthouse for a period of time while the exterminator conducts his business. The courthouse cannot be occupied for three hours following pesticide treatment so it will not reopen on Thursday.
The courthouse will reopen for regular business at 8:30am Friday.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 8/29/2019 12:58:00 PM