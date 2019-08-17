Saturday, August 17, 2019

Gilchrist captures second All A regional championship

CCHS senior Lauren Gilchrist is champion of the
First Region All A Classic for a second time.
Lauren Gilchrist shot even par to capture her second straight All A Classic First Region golf championship Saturday at Deer Lakes Golf Course in Salem.

Gilchrist is a six-time state qualifier for the All A State Tournament, which will be held Sept. 7 at University of Arlington Golf Course in Richmond, Ky.

Crittenden's boys were led by Sam Greenwell's 77. He qualifies for the state tournament, which will be Sept. 7 at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond, Ky.

University Heights' Weston Wood took the individual regional crown with a 75 and Greenwell finished second. Livingston Central's Darit Barnes was third at 79. Barnes also qualifies for the state tournament.

UHA won the boys' team title.

Posted by at