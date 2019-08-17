Gilchrist captures second All A regional championship

|CCHS senior Lauren Gilchrist is champion of the
First Region All A Classic for a second time.
Gilchrist is a six-time state qualifier for the All A State Tournament, which will be held Sept. 7 at University of Arlington Golf Course in Richmond, Ky.
Crittenden's boys were led by Sam Greenwell's 77. He qualifies for the state tournament, which will be Sept. 7 at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond, Ky.
University Heights' Weston Wood took the individual regional crown with a 75 and Greenwell finished second. Livingston Central's Darit Barnes was third at 79. Barnes also qualifies for the state tournament.
UHA won the boys' team title.