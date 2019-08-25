Marion beer sales start Monday

At least one Marion retail business will begin selling packaged beer Monday. A spokesman for the company said they received their license Friday and have scheduled their first delivery from a supplier for Monday. Read this week's issue of The Crittenden Press to find out where and for more on this story.
It will be the first alcohol sold legally in Crittenden County since late 1936. It will likely be late this year before the first liquor store can receive a license from the state and begin selling all varieties of alcohol.
In May, Marion voters approved legalizing the sale of alcohol 403-277.