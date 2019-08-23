Mexico hosts God's Graffiti artist

|Click Image to Enlarge
Join Mexico Baptist Saturday afternoon for fun activities for kids and a message by God's Graffiti artist Tim Bertram.
Bertram specializes in communicating the gospel of Jesus Christ through art, ministering at revivals, camps, children's events, youth events, special programs and concerts. Bertram is a speaker and artist who has spoken at events in 21 states and four countries.
Bertram holds a bachelor's of science in non-profit organizational leadership from Mid-Continent University, a master's of art in Christian theology from Trinity Theological Seminary and a doctor of religious studies in digital ministry and worship arts form Trinity Theological Seminary in Evansville.