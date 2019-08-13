Middle School Rockets Open Season at Home Tonight

Click Image to Enlarge
The young Rockets play at home against Trigg County. Action starts at 5:30pm.
Crittenden's middle school team was 4-4 last season and second-year head coach Jacob Courtney said there's plenty of reason to be optimistic for an even better mark this year.
Below is the team's schedule. For a comprehensive preview of the middle school Rockets' season, read this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press, which is complete with a roster and the team photo you can cut out and stick on the fridge!
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CCMS Schedule
Aug. 13 Trigg County
Aug. 20 at Calloway Co.
Aug. 29 at Union County
Sept. 5 Webster County
Sept. 10 at South Hopkins
Sept. 17 at James Madison
Sept. 24 Browning Springs
Oct. 1 Caldwell County