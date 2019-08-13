Middle School Rockets Open Season at Home Tonight

Henderson buses... what's up with that? In addition to our normal coverage of news and sports in Crittenden County, The Press printed edition is full of back-to-school informatio...

Crittenden produces four Governor Scholars Click Image to Enlarge A record four students from Crittenden County High School participated in Kentucky’s Governor’s Scholar Program (...

Truck crashes into home, killing Marion woman Kentucky State Police investigate the scene of an incident Saturday evening where a vehicle crashed into a Marion home, killing the woman...

Courthouse will be Cooling Center Monday, Tuesday Crittenden County Courthouse will open tonight and tomorrow night from 5pm until midnight as an emergency cooling shelter. The National ...