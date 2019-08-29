YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Natural gas line ruptured
First responders have been alerted to a ruptured natural gas line on Church Street in Marion.
No indication at this point how the two-inch Atmos line was severed, but contractors have been working in the area upgrading the sewer system.
Stay tuned for more as it's available.
