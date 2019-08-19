Sturigs Main Street work begins today

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling to be followed by paving along a section of Ky. 109 (Main Street) in the Sturgis area of Union County starting today.
This work zone runs along Main Street from the U.S. 60 intersection at the 4-Way Stop in Sturgis northward to about 500 ft. north of the Ky. 492 intersection, a distance of about 3.55 miles.
Milling started this morning. Asphalt paving is expected to follow starting on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Motorists traveling this section should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.