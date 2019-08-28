Marion beer sales start Monday Bud Light truck at Five Star Monday morning. • This article was updated Monday morning with photo and additional details. At least on...

County, Amish to discuss road troughing solutions Crittenden Fiscal Court’s road committee will meet with Amish leaders Thursday morning to discuss possible remedies to asphalt troughing a...

Nine Distinguished Young Women vying for Scholarships SATURDAY NIGHT AT FOHS HALL Distinguished Young Women are highlighted in this week's newspaper. Don't miss the event. Nine C...

US 641: A new path to interstate Click Image to Enlarge Crittenden County’s interests were well represented Tuesday at a public meeting to reveal the preliminary preferr...