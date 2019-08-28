US 641: A new path to interstate

|Click Image to Enlarge
More than 200 people, including local and regional officials, attended the open house-format presentation in Fredonia to meet with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KyTC) representatives, study plans and provide input on the alternative. As many as a quarter of those in attendance were from Crittenden County, including Judge-Executive Perry Newcom and several magistrates whose primary interest is to see that the long-awaited widened and realigned corridor to interstate travel is completed.
"We aren't concerned with where it goes, necessarily," Newcom said. "We just want to make sure it goes."
The plan as presented Tuesday claims nine homes along its course in Caldwell and Lyon counties and affects 55 property owners, including 95 acres at Western Kentucky Correctional Complex and 270 overall acres of public lands.