Youth soccer registration is underway

http://cysaky.kysoccerlive.net/home.php or go to KySoccerLive.net and select the Crittenden YSA option.
The last day to register is Aug. 26.
Cost is $45 for players born in 2014-2017 and $55 for those born in 2006-20013.
Online payment is through PayPal, but you may also register online then pay at the first practice.
Practice begins for the older players on Tuesday and the season runs through Oct. 26. For the younger players, the first practice is Aug. 26 and season ends Oct. 3. For more information, email crittendensoccer@yahoo.com.