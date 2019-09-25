YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Crops suffering under heat, drought
"Beans are hurting," Natalie Parish said of the crop.
The problem is not isolated to Crittenden County, but is not yet overwhelming crops statewide. According to Monday's USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service office in Louisville, only 17 percent of Kentucky's soybean crop is poor to very poor. In fact, more than half of the state's beans, 57 percent, are considered fair to excellent.
According to the Kentucky Mesonet weather monitoring station in Crittenden County, prior to this morning's trace amounts, only 0.04 inches of rain had been recorded locally since Aug. 27, and September's average daily high of 88.4 degrees is almost 10 degrees warmer than normal.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 9/25/2019 01:00:00 PM