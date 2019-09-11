YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Paid CNA training coming soon
Salem Springlake Health & Rehabilitation will offer a CNA training course in the coming weeks.
Become certified and be paid while doing it. Call the facility in Salem to learn more, or stop by and fill out an application.
Salem Springlake is owned by Atrium Centers, LLC and is located on North Hayden Avenue in Salem.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
9/11/2019 10:36:00 AM
