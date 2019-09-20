Traveling Ky. Vietnam Wall speaker chosen

The keynote speaker for the kickoff will be Elizabeth "Liz" Snodgrass. While most people in the area may recognize her as CEO of Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services, Snodgrass is a Cold War veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Susan Alexander, executive director of Marion Main Street, said the primary sponsoring organization chose Snodgrass because of her veteran status and her eloquence as a speaker. Snodgrass is also married to a 20-year Air Force retiree whom she met while in the military.
"It's a huge honor, honesty, when you get to represent others who have given their lives for their country," Snodgrass said of the invitation to speak.
Five of those lost lives are from Crittenden County, and their names appear on the wall.
Crittenden County Historical Society, Marion Tourism Commission, Henry and Henry Monuments and Crittenden County Detention Center are also helping sponsor the wall's visit to Marion.
For the full story on the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall and its schedule, grab a copy of next week's issue of the newspaper or subscribe to our online edition by clicking here.