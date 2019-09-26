YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Vietnam War Wall escorted into town this afternoon
A memorial displaying the names of more than 1,100 Kentuckians who died in the Vietnam War, including five men from Crittenden County, will roll into town this afternoon with a lighted escort and patriotic welcome. It will be on exhibit at Marion Commons through Sunday afternoon.
The aluminum monument was paid for with funds from the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs and other donations. It has been traveling the state since it was unveiled in the Capitol rotunda in March 2017. The visit to Marion this week marks the first trip the Wall has made to this area.
The Wall will be free to view around the clock beginning after setup this evening, but a special ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday to officially open viewing. Family members of the five local men whose names appear on the wall are scheduled to attend. Viewing runs through about 4 p.m. Sunday, and like the national monument in Washington, rubbings of the engraved names on the wall can be made. Students will also be brought from campus to Marion Commons to view the Wall.
Livingston Hospital CEO Elizabeth “Liz” Snodgrass, a six-year U.S. Air Force veteran, will be the keynote speaker for Friday’s ceremony.
Jailer Robbie Kirk and a caravan of law enforcement and veteran motorcyclists will be escorting the Wall from the county line on U.S. 641 to its placement at Marion Commons starting at about 1:30 p.m., on Thursday.
For more more on the wall, its creator, Friday’s speaker and many more details please read this week’s printed edition of The Crittenden Press. It’s onside starting today at area newsstands, or SUBSCRIBE NOW and get the full digital version plus our newspaper archives that date back to 2008.
READ MORE ONLINE
http://crittendenpress.blogspot.com/2019/09/traveling-ky-vietnam-wall-speaker-chosen.html
https://crittendenpress.blogspot.com/2019/09/families-of-vietnam-kias-sought-for.html
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 9/26/2019 05:00:00 AM