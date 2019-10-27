Authorities on manhunt in northern Crittenden County

Law enforcement is in the northern part of the county combing the area after then man led Crittenden County Deputy Chuck Hoover on a short pursuit on Ky. 91 North shortly after noon today.
The suspect ditched a silver Monte Carlo and fled on foot.
Authorities are not certain, but believe it could be a man who escaped earlier this month and has ties to the Tolu area.
No further details were immediately available.
Exercise caution if you see anyone that appears suspicious and call 911 or local police dispatching at 270.965.3500.