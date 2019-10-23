YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Bids opened next week on sidewalk project
Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford said he met with multiple contractor interested in the project in a prebid meeting last week. The work will relay about 1,700 feet of sidewalks along four city blocks. The original estimated project cost is $193,200, which will all but $10,000 be covered by federal grant money.
“Originally, it was as much as a 20 percent match,” Ledford said, “but the state has said the match is $10,000.”
The project will add to a sidewalk reconstruction started years ago with Safe Routes to Schools money and will connect the high/middle school campus with the public library.
For more on this story, see the Oct. 31 edition of The Crittenden Press.
