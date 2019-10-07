Burn ban remains despite light rains

Despite Sunday's and today's early-morning rains, an outdoor burning ban is still in effect for all of Crittenden County due to prolonged hot and dry conditions. With rainfall totals from a quarter-inch to just more than a half-inch over the last two days, conditions are still rife for fires to get out of control. The ban will remain in effect until lifted by Judge-Executive Perry Newcom. As of today, 109 of Kentukcy's 120 counties had burn bans in effect. Violation of the burn ban can result in fines of up to $500.