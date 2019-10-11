YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, October 11, 2019
Campbell retiring from military
Brig. Gen. Scott A. Campbell, a 1978 graduate of Crittenden County High School, Frances native and 37-year veteran of service in the Kentucky Army National Guard will be recognized with an official retirement ceremony Nov. 15 in Frankfort. A one-star general, Campbell has served since 2017 as Kentucky’s Deputy Adjutant General-Army, second in command of all day-to-day operations.
Campbell, not yet 60, lives in Elizabethtown.
He was raised in the Frances community and has served at every level of the National Guard, including commanding forces in war zones. He joined the Guard in 1981, and three years later received his commission after attending officer candidate school. Prior to commissioning, he served as an enlisted member of Co. Alpha, 1st Battalion, 123rd Armor based at the armory in Marion.
Above, Campbell speaks at a November 2016 ceremony at Mapleview Cemetery dedicating a memorial cross to a local man killed in the Korean War.
The Crittenden Press will have more on the general leading up to his retirement ceremony.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/11/2019 11:05:00 AM