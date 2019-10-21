Monday, October 21, 2019

Community Christmas sign-ups Nov. 1

Many details for 45th annual Community Christmas in Crittenden County were set last week by the council that oversees the holiday charity, and this year, collection of gifted items will be one-stop shopping for the less fortunate.

Sign-ups for Community Christmas will be Friday, Nov. 1 at the Extension service annex on U.S. 60 East just north of Marion. The morning session will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and an afternoon period will be 2-6 p.m.

Last year, only 33 families sign up for help through community’s flagship holiday charity. In the past, the Community Christmas has served more than 100 families and upward of 300 people. The numbers have fallen in recent years since Crittenden County Interagency Council began requiring community education classes before qualifying for assistance. The requirement is for only three hours of credit to become eligible for food, vouchers and toys for children.

Classes are not required for seniors seeking food baskets.

A significant change this year will be the location for distribution in December.

For more on Community Christmas 2019, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press on newsstands Wednesday.
Posted by at