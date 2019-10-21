YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, October 21, 2019
Community Christmas sign-ups Nov. 1
Sign-ups for Community Christmas will be Friday, Nov. 1 at the Extension service annex on U.S. 60 East just north of Marion. The morning session will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and an afternoon period will be 2-6 p.m.
Last year, only 33 families sign up for help through community’s flagship holiday charity. In the past, the Community Christmas has served more than 100 families and upward of 300 people. The numbers have fallen in recent years since Crittenden County Interagency Council began requiring community education classes before qualifying for assistance. The requirement is for only three hours of credit to become eligible for food, vouchers and toys for children.
Classes are not required for seniors seeking food baskets.
A significant change this year will be the location for distribution in December.
For more on Community Christmas 2019, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press on newsstands Wednesday.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/21/2019 03:38:00 PM