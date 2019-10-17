.

.

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Disc golf tournament at M-CC Park

Crittenden County Lions Club will be hosting a disc golf tournament next month to benefit those needing eyeglasses. 

The multi-division event will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at Marion-Crittenden County Park. This will be a 36-hole event, which will be seeded following the first 18 holes. The final 18 will be the championship round.

There will be open divisions for Advanced, Intermediate, Recreational and Novice. There will also be a women’s Recreational Division. Cost is $40. Juniors 15-under can play nine holes for $20.

Only 72 entries will be taken and there will be prizes for top finishers. A  shotgun start will be held at 9:30am for the first round, juniors will play at lunchtime and there will be a shotgun start for the championship round at 1pm.

 Go here to read more about the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation.

