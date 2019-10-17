Disc golf tournament at M-CC Park

Crittenden County Lions Club will be hosting a disc golf tournament next month to benefit those needing eyeglasses.
The multi-division event will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at Marion-Crittenden County Park. This will be a 36-hole event, which will be seeded following the first 18 holes. The final 18 will be the championship round.
There will be open divisions for Advanced, Intermediate, Recreational and Novice. There will also be a women’s Recreational Division. Cost is $40. Juniors 15-under can play nine holes for $20.
