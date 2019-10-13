Former substitute teacher is sentenced

Jaken S. Orten, 23, of Dawson Springs was sentenced last Thursday by Judge Rene Williams.
Orten was a substitute teacher on Jan. 15 when he brandished a knife in front of two elementary school students and said, “Sit down or I will kill you.”
The school district terminated him as a substitute the following day after learning of the incident, completing an internal investigation then turning the matter over to authorities.
