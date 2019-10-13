Former substitute teacher is sentenced

Livingston Schools to not use U.S. 60 bridge A spokesman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KyTC) said the U.S. 60 bridge over the Cumberland River at Smithland is safe despite ...

Inmate injured in fall on courthouse stairs Deputy Rick Mills attends to the injured inmate. A male inmate who was leaving Crittenden Circuit Court this morning when he fell down ...

Dollar General still considering new Marion store Dollar General has yet to commit to building a second store in Marion, but discussion at a public meeting this week revealed a location wh...

New Salem medical clinic open Click Image to Enlarge The Salem office staffed by Dr. Stephen Burkhart for many years has re-opened. Burkhart retired earlier this year...