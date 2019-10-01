Greenwell in clubhouse with 2-over 74

UPDATED: Greenwell has finished tied for third overall and will advance to the state tournament for the first time.
ORIGINAL POST: Crittenden County junior golfer Sam Greenwell has completed his round in the First Region Tournament in Calvert City.
He's in the clubhouse with a 2-over-par 74, which may indeed be good enough to make the cut and earn a berth in the state tournament. If so, he will become the first Rocket golfer to qualify for state since the early 1990s.
It could be around 4pm before all of the high school golfers have finished their play in the regional event and complete results are posted.
Stay tuned to The Crittenden Press for details of Greenwell's finish.