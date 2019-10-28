YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, October 28, 2019
Hunting Guide is now available online
The 2019 Hunting Guide was published earlier this month by The Crittenden Press. It is a free publication and available at various participating retail outlets throughout Marion and Crittenden County.
The Hunting Guide includes an assortment of helpful information for hunters, including license information, where to hunt on public lands, deer hunting harvest data, big buck contest profiles from 2018’s season, a cover feature on a local man who bagged a trophy buck after almost giving up deer hunting and more for small game hunters and waterfowlers.
This publication will not appear as part of the weekly newspaper.
Click cover image or here for PDF of the 2019 Hunting Guide.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/28/2019 05:07:00 AM