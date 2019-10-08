YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Livingston Schools to not use U.S. 60 bridge
Keith Todd said the call to not permit buses to cross when repairs begin was made by school officials after the Cabinet briefed them on their construction plans.
The school system notified parents of their plans Friday with an automated phone message, citing student safety as the reasoning.
Todd said it will be several weeks before repairs begin on the bridge. It will require lane closures and width restrictions, as well as some possible overnight closures. But the bridge will remain safe to cross for vehicles under the reduced weight limit instituted earlier this year.
For this story, see Wednesday's edition of The Crittenden Press.
