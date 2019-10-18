Road Project Cancelled in Crittenden

This project has been cancelled due to equipment issues. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
Original post
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling to be followed by asphalt paving along a section of Ky. 120 in eastern Crittenden County starting Saturday.
Milling and paving along Ky. 120 runs from milepoint 8.162 near the Cave Springs Road intersection at Deanwood extending eastward through the Y intersection with Ky. 139 to milepoint 12.299 at the Ky. 132/Fishtrap Road intersection. This includes Ky. 120 between Marion and Providence known as Shady Grove Road and Providence Road.
Milling of intersection connecting edge points is expected on Saturday to be followed by the start of asphalt paving on Monday.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic.
Rogers Group is the prime contractor. Paving along this section of Ky. 120 is expected to take about a week to complete, weather permitting.