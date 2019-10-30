YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Trick or Treating on Main Street Thursday
If Thursday's rain doesn't move out in time for Trick or Treat on Main Street, plans are to move the event until Friday.
There will also be some construction that may hamper traffic a bit as a contractor begins work on Main Street this week.
See the attached image for a list of those merchants and groups in Marion that will be participating in Trick or Treat on Main by handing out goodies.
