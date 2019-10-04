YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, October 4, 2019
Two closed restaurants soon to reopen
A deal was closed earlier today with new owners who plan to re-open Marion Pit Bar-B-Q, sometimes known as Jack's by the Tracks because of its location near what was once a railbed. The barbecue restaurant, featured prominently in Southern Living magazine in the past, closed in mid-August. Purchased locally, the new proprietors plan to keep the name unchanged and the same recipe for the eatery's barbecue and unique sauce.
Meantime, Tony's Main Street Italian Grill that closed in late August has been purchased by a separate set of local owners and is currently being refurbished. Tentatively planned as Gameday Pizza and Wings, the restaurant across from the courthouse in Marion could open early next year.
For more details on plans for the two restaurants, pick up next week's issue of The Crittenden Press on newsstands Wednesday.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/04/2019 03:54:00 PM