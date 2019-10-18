YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, October 18, 2019
Upcoming training, holidays to shut circut clerk office
According to Circuit Melissa Guill, her office will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 4 for training. The office will open for business after noon.
Later that week on Friday, Nov. 8, driver testing has been cancelled due to a shortage of license examiners. This includes both the road and written tests.
For holidays in November, the office will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. For Thanksgiving, the office will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and remain closed until Monday, Dec. 2.
