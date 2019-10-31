YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, October 31, 2019
Veterans, CCHS Wants You!
History and social studies teacher Kim Vince says Crittenden County students will present a Military Through the Ages program and exhibit a Missing Man table.
"Students are in charge of the event," Vince said.
Livingston Hospital CEO Liz Snodgrass, a military veteran, will be the keynote speaker. Snodgrass was the featured speaker at the recent Kentucky Traveling Vietnam War Memorial opening ceremony and drew great accolades from those attending.
"We are making a big push to have as many veterans participate as possible," Vince said.
The event begins at 9am at Rocket Arena and there will be a reception for veterans following the presentation.
