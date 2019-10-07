YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, October 7, 2019
Voter registration ends today
GoVoteKy.com unitil 3 p.m. local time. Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked by today. On this year's ballot are statewide races for governor/lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and agriculture commissioner. The absentee voting machine will be set up in Byford's office beginning Monday, Oct. 14 and running through Monday, Nov. 4. Absentee voting is for people who will be out of the county on Election Day or who may have difficulty making it to the polls due to age, illness or physical disability.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/07/2019 12:25:00 PM