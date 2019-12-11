YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Bridge scheduled for replacement
The bridge is located about one-quarter of a mile north of Ky. 120 on a road that serves about a dozen or so homes, and is regularly used by heavy farm equipment and log trucks. The bridge spans Olive Branch, which flows into Wolf Creek.
County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said modifications were recently made in order to temporarily shore up the bridge and keep it open to traffic.
Additionally, a new sign was hung, warning motorists of the provisional reduced weight limit on the bridge. The limit on the bridge will be 4 tons until it is replaced.
COUNTY CROSSINGS
Bridge Repairs or
Replacements
Bridges on the following roads have been replaced, repaired or rebuilt in the past decade:
Bells Mines Rd.
Jackson School Rd.
Caldwell Springs Rd.
Main Lake Rd.
Nunn Switch Rd. x 2
Turkey Knob Rd.
White Rd.
Valley View Rd.
Blackford Rd.
Closed and Scheduled
for Bridge Replacement
Cottonpatch Road at Ky. 654
Bridges on the
Radar to Repair or Replace
Mexico Rd. (over Claylick Creek)
Blackburn Church Rd. (over branch of Piney Creek)
Phin Croft Rd.
