Thursday, December 12, 2019

Community Christmas help needed by Monday

Monday is the last chance to make financial contributions at Farmers Bank to help fund both the teen vouchers and food vouchers for families benefiting from Community Christmas.

Community Christmas has been for many years a clearinghouse for those wanted to help others who might be less fortunate.  Brandie Ledford, one of the volunteer organizers of Community Christmas, says that families who registered for assistance this holiday season have been very thankful.

Monetary contributions can be taken to Farmers Bank by Monday. Donations may also be placed in envelopes and left the bank’s night deposit or mailed. Mark envelopes with Community Christmas on front.
Posted by at