Thursday, December 12, 2019
Community Christmas help needed by Monday
Community Christmas has been for many years a clearinghouse for those wanted to help others who might be less fortunate. Brandie Ledford, one of the volunteer organizers of Community Christmas, says that families who registered for assistance this holiday season have been very thankful.
Monetary contributions can be taken to Farmers Bank by Monday. Donations may also be placed in envelopes and left the bank’s night deposit or mailed. Mark envelopes with Community Christmas on front.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 12/12/2019 05:09:00 AM