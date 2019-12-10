YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Old KY Hayride plans New Year pickin' party
Billed as an Old Fashioned Country Music Pickin', it will be a community appreciation event.
“Can you remember when folks got together at each others homes and just played music and sang? Well, that's how we plan to bring in the New Year and we want you to do it with us!” organizers said in a post on the Hayride’s social media site.
Shelley Singleton, who helps organize and promote the events, posted that everyone should “Bring your guitar or just come to listen and visit with your friends and neighbors. Sit around, pick and sing with the Hayride house band and many others. Come as you are to this casual, family friendly night of fun. We'll reminisce, tell stories, play music, and have a great time!”
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 12/10/2019 04:50:00 PM