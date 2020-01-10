YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, January 10, 2020
Incumbent Bechler has opposition for House seat
Four-term Republican state Rep. Lynn Bechler of Marion will be challenged by Democrat Alonzo Pennington of Princeton.
Friday was the filing deadline for major party candidates seeking election in 2020.
Three candidates have filed to seek the unexpired seat on the Kentucky Court of Appeals, including Crittenden Circuit Judge Rene Williams. Also filing were Paducah attorney Chris McNeill and Paducah attorney Jason Coltharp of Paducah.
See next week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press for further details.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 1/10/2020 04:33:00 PM