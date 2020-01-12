Statewide Classified Ads

STATEWIDE CLASSIFIEDS
FOR THE WEEK OF January 12, 2020
FOR THE WEEK OF January 12, 2020
Automobiles
Donate your car, truck or van. Help veterans find jobs or start a business. Patriotic Hearts Foundation Call. Fast, FREE pick-up. Max tax-deduction. Operators are standing by! Call 1-866-495-0115
CASH FOR CARS! We buy all cars! Junk, high-end, totaled – it doesn’t matter! Get free towing and same day cash! NEWER MODELS too! Call 1-833-258-7036
Cable/Utilities
Get NFL Sunday Ticket FREE w/ DIRECTV Choice All-Included Package. $59.99/month for 12 months. 185 Channels PLUS Thousands of Shows/Movies On Demand. FREE Genie HD DVR Upgrade. Call 1-866-292-5435
DIRECTV NOW. No Satellite Needed. $40/month. 65 Channels. Stream Breaking News, Live Events, Sports & On Demand Titles. No Annual Contract. No Commitment. CALL 1-833-743-7168
DISH TV - $59.99/month for 190 channels. $100 Gift Card with Qualifying Service! Free premium
channels (Showtime, Starz, & more) for 3 months. Voice remote included. Restrictions apply, call for details. Call 1-855-303-4767
channels (Showtime, Starz, & more) for 3 months. Voice remote included. Restrictions apply, call for details. Call 1-855-303-4767
DISH Network $59.99 For 190 Channels! Add High Speed Internet for ONLY $19.95/month. Call Today for $100 Gift Card! Best Value & Technology. FREE Installation. Call 1-855-633-4574 (some restrictions apply)
Cellular
Two great new offers from AT&T Wireless! Ask how to get the new iPhone 11 or Next Generation Samsung Galaxy S10e ON US with AT&Ts Buy one, Give One offer. While supplies last! CALL 1-866-799-9268
Farm Equipment
GOT LAND? Our Hunters will Pay Top $$$ To hunt your land. Call for a FREE info packet & Quote. 1-866-309-1507 www.BaseCampLeasing.com
Financial Services
Have $10K In Debt? Credit Cards. Medical Bills. Personal Loans. Be Debt Free in 24-48 Months. Call NATIONAL DEBT RELIEF! Know Your Options. Get a FREE debt relief quote: Call 1-877-934-0632
ATTENTION ALL HOMEOWNERS in jeopardy of foreclosure? We can help stop your home from foreclosure The Foreclosure Defense helpline can help save your home. The Call is absolutely free 1-855-685-9465
Health Services
VIAGRA and CIALIS USERS! Cut your drug costs! SAVE $$! 50 Pills for $99.00. FREE Shipping! 100% Guaranteed and Discreet. CALL 1-855-535-2511
Help Wanted - Truck Drivers
NEW STARTING BASE PAY - .50 cpm w/ option to make .60 cpm for Class A CDL Flatbed Drivers, Excellent Benefits, Home Weekends, Call 800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com
Home Improvement
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter protection. Schedule a FREE LeafFilter estimate today. 15% off and 0% financing for those who qualify. PLUS Senior & Military Discounts. Call 1-866-329-2415
BATHROOM RENOVATIONS. EASY, ONE DAY updates! We specialize in safe bathing. Grab bars, no slip flooring & seated showers. Call for a free in-home consultation: 1-844-519-3621
Internet/Phone Service
Earthlink High Speed Internet. As Low As $14.95/month (for the first 3 months.) Reliable High Speed Fiber Optic Technology. Stream Videos, Music and More! Call Earthlink Today 1-866-930-8254
Legal Services
LUNG CANCER? And Age 60+? You And Your Family May Be Entitled To Significant Cash Award. Call 888-888-8888 for Information. No Risk. No Money Out Of Pocket. 1-866-826-1890
Medical
Stay in your home longer with an American Standard Walk-In Bathtub. Receive up to $1,500 off, including a free toilet, and a lifetime warranty on the tub and installation! Call us at 1-877-530-1935 or visit www.walkintubquote.com/KY
Portable Oxygen Concentrator May Be Covered by Medicare! Reclaim independence and mobility with the compact design and long-lasting battery of Inogen One. Free information kit! Call 844-254-2147
Suffering from an ADDICTION to Alcohol, Opiates, Prescription Pain Killers or other DRUGS? There is hope! Call Today to speak with someone who cares. Call NOW 1-888-706-5851
Professional Organizations
A PLACE FOR MOM. The nation's largest senior living referral service. Contact our trusted, local experts today! Our service is FREE/no obligation. CALL 1-855-670-0186
Become a Published Author. We want to Read Your Book! Dorrance Publishing-Trusted by Authors Since 1920 Book manuscript submissions currently being reviewed. Comprehensive Services: Consultation, Production, Promotion and Distribution Call for Your Free Author’s Guide 1-855-209-2951 or visit http://dorranceinfo.com/Kentucky
Adult
LOOKING FOR LOVE or just a friendly chat? Connect with Latino singles in your area. 18-Plus Call 1-866-686-5936. Try it free.
TIRED OF THE same old dating sites? Meet real people in your area and make a new connection on your terms! 18 plus only. Call 1-855-850-1741
Make a Connection. Real People, Flirty Chat. Meet singles right now! Call Livelinks. Try it FREE. Call now. 1-888-979-2264