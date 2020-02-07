YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
Ads
Obituaries
Friday, February 7, 2020
Job Corps Center has openings
Click Image to Enlarge
Job opportunities exist at the Earl C. Clements Job Corps Center in Union County.
Several benefits are offered to employees, including a competitive salary for full-, part-time and substitute positions.
Look online at mtcjobs.com to see available positions.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
2/07/2020 10:27:00 AM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home