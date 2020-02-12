Update on Oversized Load Plans for Thursday

Updated from Kentucky Transportation Department
The 195 ft. long truck with several support vehicles is hauling an over-dimensional 17 ft.- 6 inch tall 400,000-pound load to a destination in Mississippi.
The Kentucky State Police Division of Vehicle Enforcement was initially contacted about the load after it snagged a light pole traveling Ky. 120 through Providence in Webster County. As the over-weight/over-dimensional load continued traveling along Ky. 120 toward Marion it generated significant complaint calls about traffic delays in eastern Crittenden County.
About 2:30 p.m., officers contacted the hauler and made arrangements to the load to get off the roadway to allow backed up traffic to pass. The load has stopped for the night along Ky. 120 near the 6-mile marker east of Marion.
A KSP Division of Vehicle Enforcement officer, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel and KYTC permitting staff are working with the hauler to determine the most efficient travel route from that point. Tonight, the hauler will be checking on possible routes that may help minimize traffic disruptions.
An update on the load and planned route should be available before the truck resumes travel on Thursday morning.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.