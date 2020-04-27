How close is KY to meeting benchmarks?

FROM KYHEALTHNEWS
So how close is Ky. coming to benchmarks needed to reopen? It's hard to tell, but Beshear says he will discuss possible dates Mon.
Gov. Andy Beshear says he is following benchmarks "to guide his decisions about re-opening Kentucky’s economy during the covid-19 pandemic, but figuring out how to measure the state’s progress has been difficult," reports Lexington Herald-Leader political writer Daniel Desrochers. "The Democratic governor and his administration have provided scant information about how it is defining and tracking each indicator."
Beshear said at his daily briefing Sunday that he would talk Monday about possible dates for reopenings, but "It's gonna be a fluid situation."
Beshear said at his daily briefing Sunday that he would talk Monday about possible dates for reopenings, but "It's gonna be a fluid situation."
The seven benchmarks, Desrochers writes, "really boil down to four things: how many people are getting sick from the coronavirus, how many people can be tested for the virus, how many people are available to trace the contacts of infected people, and how much personal protective equipment is available to those who need it."
The benchmarks follow guidelines recently issued by the White House and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of which is "Downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period." Beshear said Saturday that doesn't mean the number of cases has to decline each day; he previously spoke of looking at three-day averages, noting that the numbers can vary depending on lab reports, especially on and around weekends. Read the Rest of this Article here.