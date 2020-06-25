Crittenden's Back-to-School Date Is Set

|Click Calendar to Enlarge
That is two weeks later than originally planned. The delay will allow the school district to continue preparing for the challenges of returning to the classroom under pandemic requirements.
Parents who have concerns about sending students back to the classroom in a traditional format, can arrange for others options.
Student temperatures will be checked daily and there will be increased disinfecting and sanitizing in each school.
Social distancing will be required. Cloth masks will be required, too, but only when social distancing cannot be achieved and at any time students are moving from area of the school to the other.
