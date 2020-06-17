Judge denies bond reduction in rape case

The judge is pictured here in a Zoom meeting with a parole officer, the defendant and his attorney.
The Crittenden County Grand Jury has now indicted Thomas R. Irvin, 32, of Marion on multiple felony charges related to the case. He has been jailed on a $1 million bond since February.
The grand jury also indicted others in child sexual abuse cases.
This week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press will detail the grand jury's findings in eight cases. You can subscribe online to the full e-version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Click here to subscribe.