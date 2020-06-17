Madisonville driver's testing office reopens

Gov. Andy Beshear today announced the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) regional driver’s licensing office in Madisonville will reopen for limited services starting Wednesday, June 17.
It is part of Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work initiative to safely reopen essential Executive Branch offices and services that were closed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
“With public health and safety in mind, we are carefully resuming some high-demand, in-person public services,” said Gov. Beshear. “Those services include issuing, renewing and replacing operator’s licenses and official identification cards for our fellow Kentuckians who depend on them for employment, travel and emergencies.”
Services at the KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office in Madisonville are limited at this time to residents who meet one of the following qualifying criteria:
- Replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card;
- License or ID card needed for employment;
- New resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential;
- New applicant who has successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing; and
- Renewal of a credential that expired before March 18, 2020, when license and permit expiration dates were automatically extended for 90 days by emergency order
- The same services are offered at the KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office in Frankfort, 200 Mero Street, and at the regional office in Morehead, 126 Bradley Avenue.
“We look forward to resuming in-person customer service in our Madisonville office,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “But it is essential that we resume that service in a way that protects the health and safety of our customers and our employees. We’re implementing new practices that encourage social distancing and we look forward to resuming operations at other regional offices around the Commonwealth.”
The Regional Driver Licensing Office, 56 Federal Place, in Madisonville, will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Qualifying applicants may make appointments online at realidky.com. A limited number of workstations will be available to serve walk-ins. To avoid gatherings in common waiting areas after checking in, applicants may be individually notified when to return to the issuance office to be served.
To maintain the safest possible environment, employees of the office will adhere to Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work standards, which include wearing a mask, and customers will be asked to do the same. Social distancing will be observed. Surfaces will be cleaned and touch pad equipment sanitized after each use. The complete list of Healthy at Work requirements can be found here Healthy at Work.