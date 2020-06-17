Madisonville driver's testing office reopens

Shots allegedly fired near courthouse in Marion LATEST UPDATED (Monday, June 15) Police continue to investigate this incident and may have more details later today. Stay tune for updates....

Coronavirus puts brakes on traffic issues As Marion residents continue to emerge from the pandemic lockdown, behaviors will change and policing will certainly pick up, but for the pa...

Police investigating body found near Fredonia The body of a partially-clothed woman was found Saturday in a shallow grave in a cemetery near Fredonia, and Kentucky State Police are inves...

HogRock Across the River this Week The motorcycle rally in Cave In Rock, Ill., known as HogRock will be held this week. The event runs from Thursday through Sunday. It cus...